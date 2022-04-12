Local group looks to inform the community about suicide prevention

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is taking on the stigma of suicide in the Wabash Valley.
Team of Mercy hosted Stand Against Suicide on Tuesday night.
It took place at Grace Community Church in the 12 points area of Terre Haute.
The group provided food, fun, and information on suicide prevention.
Organizers say it's so important that the community talks about this issue.
They believe bringing awareness will help break the stigma surrounding suicide.
If you missed the event and want to learn more about Team of Mercy, you can on its website.