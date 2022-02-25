Local group looks to help combat hunger

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- One group is working to combat hunger in the Wabash Valley.
The Secular Franciscans will be serving a hot breakfast Saturday morning.
It's happening at St. Bendict's Soup Kitchen, from 9 A.M. until 10:30 A.M.
The group will also be passing out grocery bags to go.
The group meets every month to help feed homeless people in the Wabash Valley.
They say they're always looking for additional help.
If you are interested in volunteering, you can Call Mary Jane at 812-232-7011.