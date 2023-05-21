Local group celebrates local musicians

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local musicians got to enjoy the nice weather today with some food and music!
After a 2 year hiatus the Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame hosted its annual picnic. This event was all about bringing recognition to the local music artists.
Andrew Hayes is the chairman for the Hall of Fame. He says that they've had musicians move to Nashville, TN to pursue a career in music.
Hayes says it's important to acknowledge talent in the area.
"A lot of the time they don't get the recognition they deserve, because there's so many hours that musicians put into their art," said Hayes.
The Hall of Fame will hold an induction for new artists in September of this year!