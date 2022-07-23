Local group celebrates end of summer reading program

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A summer full of reading has come to an end for one Wabash Valley group.
The Clinton Public Library's reading program had a finale party on Saturday! It was over at Sportland Park in Clinton.
There were 11 grand prizes given to the participants who read the most pages during six weeks. There was a chance to win a skateboard, an oculus, and even tickets to the Indianapolis Indians!
Readers ranged anywhere from preschoolers to older adults.
"All of the prizes were purchased with money we got from local donors. We try to keep it all local. It's just a really good overall positive experience," Organizer Ashley Wolfe said.
After the prizes were announced, the Clinton City Fire Department had a k-9 demo, and firefighters cooled the kids off with some water-hose action.