Local golf course gets up-to-date renovations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For nearly 60 years, Marks Par Three golf course has welcomed generations of local golfers. Recently, there have been major upgrades to the course to allow the next 60 years to do the same.
Marks Par Three has always been a hot spot for local golf talent. From those picking up a club for the first time, to golfers competing in tournaments, it's for everyone. Tristan Elder is a local golfer. He says his earliest memories of playing golf are at Marks Par Three.
"Growing up my dad would always take me there to play," he said. "That was always just our place to go. He would get a pass, you know, I would go out there at 5 or 6 years old and shoot around a little bit."
In November, ownership turned over to Cliff Rigsby. Rigsby has been golfing at Marks Par Three since 1994. Since becoming owner, he knew some things needed work.
"There are a lot of things over the years that I have just notices that needed to happen," he said. "Just kind of wanted to do it right off the bat. From then on it is just maintaining everything."
A number of changes have come to the area. Some big like the clubhouse seeing renovations and add-ons. Other changes are small, like new bridges and tee boxes. Even with all the changes made, Rigsby says there is one thing that never will.
"Absolutely, always going to stick with the same name that it has always been," he said. "Everybody knows it as Marks Par Three. Mark built a legacy here. part of our agreement with the LaGrange family was we wanted to keep that legacy alive and keep it going."
For golfers like Elder, it's easy to describe the new course in one word.
"I'm super excited," he said. "I have been there already. I got to see the new sign they put up and it's beautiful. The whole place looks beautiful."
