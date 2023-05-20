Local gardeners compete in the Flowering of Fairbanks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's prime time for planting some flowers! Some local gardeners did just that.
It's time for the third annual Flowering of Fairbanks! Four different gardening groups gathered at the Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute to plant dozens of flowers.
The Honey Creek Garden Club, Master Gardeners, Herb Society, and the Town and Country Garden Club participated in the flower planting on Saturday.These groups compete to see who plants the best design.
Coordinators say that this is one example of how to beautify our river-side.
"Three years ago we just had dirt. Riverscape said, ‘maybe we can do something with this to show people the potential of what a riverfront can be,’" said Gerri Varner, event coordinator with Riverscape.
The winner for best design will be announced on July 15! Good luck to all!