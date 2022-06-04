Local fundraiser raises thousands of dollars for Ukrainian refugees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local Wabash Valley community raised thousands of dollars for Ukrainian refugees.
On Saturday, the Creatives for Ukraine Fundraiser held a special reception. Everyone had a chance to come together and enjoy unique Ukrainian desserts.
This was all to say thank you to the dozens of locals for stepping up and donating over the past several weeks. It was also a time to say thank you to the local artists who shared their work as part of the fundraiser.
"It means the world to them," Becky Hochhalter, a local artist and one of the fundraiser organizers, said. "Every little bit [counts]. Every local community that is raising money is another drop in that huge bucket that needs to be filled to support the refugees."
Hochhalter says the fundraiser raised at least $8000 for refugees and likely more after Saturday's reception!