Local foster organization in need of diapers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local organization is in need of a simple donation.
The Terre Haute office of the Villages of Indiana is in need of diapers. All of the donations will help local foster families and children the organization serves.
Representatives from the Villages said a majority of its foster children are under the age of four, which means parents go through a lot of diapers.
"You can go through 50 to 100 diapers a week," Mandi Jeffries, a foster case manager, said. "Sometimes with kids so those costs do add up quickly."
If you want to help, you can donate in several ways.
You can drop off your donation at the Villages. The offices are located at 1400 East Pugh. Or, you can visit the group's Amazon wish list here.