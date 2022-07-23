Local food pantry receives $20,000 grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local food pantry just received a very generous donation, and it's all to help families in need!
Terre Haute food pantry, Manna from Seven, has been awarded a $20,000 Feeding Our Future food grant from Indiana State Dining by Sodexo.
“This is a gift that will make a huge impact on the lives of the people we serve,” Manna From Seven CEO Susan Seitz said.
They were chosen because of their meaningful impact on the local community,
giving away food and other services free of charge.
The donation includes food items such as meatballs, pork sausage, turkey, cheese, and many other items.
They say this donation is even more important because it's very protein-heavy, something that has been hard to provide in recent months.
Another delivery from the grant is expected to arrive this Monday.