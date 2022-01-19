Local food pantries are extra busy as more people turn to them in times of need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The high inflation rate is affecting many people's lives here in the Wabash Valley. As grocery prices continue to increase many more people are turning to local food pantries for support during these difficult times.
Grocery stores nationwide are rising their prices of food due to labor shortages, supply chain issues and more pandemic relates issues. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics food prices increased by 5.3% over 2021.
Meat, eggs, and seafood prices have all increased substantially in 2021. Now that prices are higher many more people are finding it difficult to afford food for them and their family. This is where local food pantries come in to help.
With inflation boosting the cost at the grocery store - have you had to get help with food?
Compassion Ministries Food Pantry has been serving more and more people in the recent months. The director, Angela Treadway, says the number of people coming in for food increased by 25% from November to December.
"We have seen some new faces we have a lot of regular people who come, but I definitely see new families, and I hear more people are moving in together. so that might count for some of the increase we see for the number of individuals we're helping per family" says Treadway.
She says everyone who comes in for food is extremely grateful for the support.
"Some of them even have tears in their eyes because when you're in that place it's huge to have somewhere to go and someone who treats you kindly" she says.
Another food pantry helping to serve the community is Manna from Seven. The CEO, Susan Seitz says recent inflation has negatively impacted the pantry.
"People aren't donating to the food banks, and if the food bank doesn't have it then we cant buy it, and we can't buy it we can't give it to the people who come to us" says Seitz.
Both food pantries encourage those in need to come to their pantries for food and other items during these difficult times.
Click here for the link to Compassion Ministries and here for Manna from Seven to find their hours of operations.