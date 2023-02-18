Local food market reveals the progress they've made and what's next

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization held a meeting to discuss updates on its progress.
The Terre Haute Food Cooperative Market has been trying to establish itself for the past 15 years. The hope is to provide locally grown produce and other foods for the Wabash Valley.
Officials say they still need around 10 to 14,000 dollars to be stocked and staffed. President Jim Speers says the goal is to just create a sense of community.
"Nobody's going to be taking profit out of the Wabash Valley. It's basically here to help our neighbors produce and have healthy food that's grown nearby," said Speers.
The Terre Haute Food Market is hoping to open in late spring.