Local food drive planned for World No Tobacco Day

This Wednesday is World No Tobacco Day.
Tobacco Free Vigo and Voice will host food drives throughout the county in solidarity with the World Health Organization and public health champions who want to encourage producers to grow more sustainable, nutritious crops.
There are several drop-off locations:
- 9-11 a.m., AMVETS in West Terre Haute. Donations will go to Providence Food Pantry
- 1-3 p.m., 14th and Chestnut Community Center in Terre Haute. Donations will go to 14th and Chestnut Community Center Pantry
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Chances and Services for Youth. Donations will go to Catholic Charities Terre Haute