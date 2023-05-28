 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Monday...May 29 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Local food drive planned for World No Tobacco Day

This Wednesday is World No Tobacco Day.

Tobacco Free Vigo and Voice will host food drives throughout the county in solidarity with the World Health Organization and public health champions who want to encourage producers to grow more sustainable, nutritious crops.

There are several drop-off locations:

- 9-11 a.m., AMVETS in West Terre Haute. Donations will go to Providence Food Pantry

- 1-3 p.m., 14th and Chestnut Community Center in Terre Haute. Donations will go to 14th and Chestnut Community Center Pantry

- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Chances and Services for Youth. Donations will go to Catholic Charities Terre Haute

