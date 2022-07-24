Local food banks are facing the challenges of inflation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Inflation is continuing to have an impact on people across the Wabash Valley and we are seeing that impact trickle down to our local food banks as well.
Terre Haute Charities Food Bank serves hundreds of families in need across seven counties.
In a recent Feeding America study, they found one in seven people are food insecure in this area. This includes nearly 20% of all children. It amounts to more than 35,000 people in total and the second highest rate in the entire state of Indiana.
Especially recently, some of these high numbers can be attributed to the high inflation rates we've been seeing throughout the nation. The hope is these numbers will not climb above anything we saw during the pandemic.
"I really hope that we don't get as high as where we were in the pandemic when people were out of jobs for so long, but it is likely we will see more and more individuals if inflation continues where it is," Jennifer Buell, the assistant agency director at Catholic Charities, said."
With the recent increase of people needing resources, local staff and volunteers at Catholic Charities are working harder than ever to make sure more people have access to nutritious food.
"They never stopped throughout the entire pandemic, and, quite honestly, they haven't stopped now," Buell said. "I really do see that the Wabash Valley individuals have always stepped up to help each other and I think that is a true blessing we have in our communities."