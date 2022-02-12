Local firefighters undergo grain bin rescue training

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Between 25 and 40 grain bin rescues occur across the country each year. In Indiana, there are approximately two to five.
On Saturday, firefighters received training on what to do in these rare, but dangerous situations.
About 60% of farmers caught in a grain bin end up dying.
Instructors say it's so important for firefighters to be familiar with the way the grain is stored. With this knowledge, the rescue team will be able to keep the grain away from the victim's head, nose, and mouth and perform an effective rescue.
"The very first class I did was a group of firefighters who had responded to a bin -- in which a farmer had died, and they just didn't know what to do. So, we began to look at strategic ways of responding," Purdue University Agricultural Professor Bob Field said.
Field says it's not only important to train the firefighters, but to find a way for the farmers to store grain without having to get in the bins.