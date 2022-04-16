 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Local firefighter injured while battling suspicious fire

  • Updated
  • 0
THFD

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local firefighter is injured after battling a suspicious fire.

The Terre Haute Fire Department says this happened around 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.

This was at 210 North 21st Street. They say the single-family residence was unoccupied and now the home is nearly destroyed.

While battling the fire, THFD says one of the firefighters fell through the floor and ended up in the basement. He went to the emergency room but has since been released.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Chief Bill Berry says it remains suspicious.

We will continue to bring you more information on this fire as it becomes available.

