Local firefighter injured while battling suspicious fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local firefighter is injured after battling a suspicious fire.
The Terre Haute Fire Department says this happened around 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.
This was at 210 North 21st Street. They say the single-family residence was unoccupied and now the home is nearly destroyed.
While battling the fire, THFD says one of the firefighters fell through the floor and ended up in the basement. He went to the emergency room but has since been released.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Chief Bill Berry says it remains suspicious.
We will continue to bring you more information on this fire as it becomes available.