You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local fire officials warn about Christmas tree dangers - and how you can avoid a disaster

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Electrical problems cause almost one-third of home Christmas tree fires.

While Christmas tree fires aren't typical - they do happen.

The Honey Creek Fire Department demonstrated how quickly fires could happen on Friday.

Local fire officials warn about Christmas tree dangers - and how you can avoid a disaster

With many real Christmas tree sales, the department wants people to keep safety a priority.

Make sure your tree is at least three feet away from any heat source. Add water to the tree stand, get rid of the tree once it dries out, and turn off your tree lights before leaving the house or going to bed.

Tags

Recommended for you