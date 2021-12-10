Local fire officials warn about Christmas tree dangers - and how you can avoid a disaster

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Electrical problems cause almost one-third of home Christmas tree fires.
While Christmas tree fires aren't typical - they do happen.
The Honey Creek Fire Department demonstrated how quickly fires could happen on Friday.
With many real Christmas tree sales, the department wants people to keep safety a priority.
Make sure your tree is at least three feet away from any heat source. Add water to the tree stand, get rid of the tree once it dries out, and turn off your tree lights before leaving the house or going to bed.