Local fire department in need of volunteers

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Studies show that 67% of fire departments across the U.S. are volunteer-based.
One Wabash Valley Fire Department is seeing a decline in volunteers.
Seelyville Fire Department tells News 10 the need for volunteers is huge.
Right now, the department has around 20 firefighters.
Leaders say that they want that number to grow to 40 to 50.
The department says that volunteers will go through training before going out on a call.
About $4,000-$6,000 are put into each volunteer for training and equipment.
If you are interested in being a volunteer firefighter, you can pick up an application at the Seelyville Fire Department.
The department has people there Monday through Friday, from 8 A.M. until 5 P.M.
You can also call the station at 812-877-4711.