Local fire department hosts 'Touch a Truck' event for local kids

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a lot of noise at the Knox county fairground Saturday morning. From hovercrafts to fire trucks. Among those sights and sounds were some of Knox County's youngest.
Vigo Township fire chief Andy Moreland "It's just something they need to do instead of sitting at home on a Saturday. Bring them out to a beautiful day. Enjoy, come and talk to the firefighter and first responders. We're all here."
Vigo Township Fire Department put the event on. They brought in fire departments from around the state. Sheriff deputies, Good Samaritan Hospital, and other first responders also came out.
James Newkirk with Vigo Township Fire Department says, "We have fun. We've got adults that are roaming all over the place. Washington Township has got their hovercraft out taking kids for rides on it. So yeah it's a day for all of us."
The event helps kids to get to know those first responders and what they do. Most of the time, finding out what they do is hands-on.
Abbigayl Urbain "My favorite thing has probably been the hovercraft. It's fun. Really enjoying."
From riding a hovercraft to using a water hose...kids got to do it all. Giving them a chance to find out what it's like to be a first responder.
Moreland says, "It's a good deal because we are short on volunteers. Every fire department around here is short on volunteer firefighters. We need them. If not it's not going to be good if we get rid of those small-town fire departments."