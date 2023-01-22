Local fire chief celebrates 60 years of service

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A local fire department celebrated a huge milestone for their fire chief.
The Van Buren Volunteer Fire Department celebrated 60 years of service for Fire Chief Pete Taylor. Taylor started working with the department when he was just 18 years old.
The department held an open house at the station. Taylor was able to visit with old and new friends and coworkers.
Chief Taylor hopes to continue to serve the community.
"Well I hope that we continue serving this community as well as we have and we get more volunteers in here to help," said Taylor.
Chief Taylor also received a couple of awards and gifts on this special day.