Local farmers on how recent weather has impacted crops in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mother nature hasn't been too kind to the Wabash Valley over the last month. Those in the area went from a long drought to experiencing strong storms with heavy rainfall. Farmers in the area say that while the rain is necessary, it has to come in moderation.

Before the storms hit the Wabash Valley earlier this month, the area experienced a long drought. But over the last month or so, farms have had differing amount of rainfall. Brad Burbrink is a local farmer in Vigo County. He says the drastic changes in weather haven't been what local crops need.

"We went from no rain for six weeks to six inches of rain all in a few days or in that same week," he said. "So then the poor plant had to shift gears from okay I am trying to survive in a desert to now I am in a monsoon."

Farmers in the area say that heavy rainfall is always better than long periods of none at all. Ed Shew has been farming the Wabash Valley since 1981. He says his farms are looking for a perfect mix of sunshine and rain.

"I don't need the floods that they are getting out east," he said. "But I don't need the hot weather they are getting southwest either."

Shew says that getting the best weather for crops impact more than just farmers.

"1 to 2% of us are actually production farmers in the United States," he said. "So, for every 100 people only one or 2 of us are growing foods that the other 98 are eating."

Burbrink says that crops are still recovering from rain in recent weeks.

"We've got about the right blend of air and water moisture now in the soil," he said. "So we are kind of coming back to normal but there are still areas in the fields that's no doubt hurt from the two extremes."