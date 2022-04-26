Local farmers market set to start soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can go pick up local handmade items weekly in 12 Points soon.
It's with the 12 points Revitalization group. There will be a 12 Points Farmer Market every Thursday.
Organizers of the event told News 10 that multiple vendors came and said they wanted to create a business in 12 points.
With vendors, there will also be food trucks on site.
The market will be in place every Thursday starting May 12.
It will go from 4 P.M. until 8 P.M.
The market will be weekly until October 27.