Local farmers express concerns over VCSC multi-million dollar renovation referendum

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A proposed multi-million dollar district renovation referendum has some Vigo County residents worried about their wallets.
At Monday's Vigo County Board of Trustees work session, some spoke out against this proposal.
The focus of the work session was the district's proposed renovation referendum. This referendum brings 260 million dollars worth of improvements and renovations to all three high schools.
"I just know the facilities that I walk into are unacceptable," Superintendent Haworth said.
Dr. Haworth outlined how the renovations will be done, and how the improvements will be maintained in a data-driven presentation. That is, if voters vote "yes" on May 3rd to move forward with the proposal.
However, local farmers are concerned. They say the increase in property taxes will hit them the hardest.
Local farmer Brad Burbrink was told he would be paying around $3.30 more per acre. After crunching the numbers with other farmers, he tells News 10 that figure is inaccurate.
"We are seeing more like a $6 to $8 increase."
Burbrink has kids in Vigo County schools, and he agrees there needs to change, but he says the price farmers will have to pay is too high.
"That is a big deal to us, we were okay with the $3.30," Burbrink adds.
"You know no one ever wants more taxes, but that was something workable, but not with these figures we're coming up with."
Dr. Haworth says he believes the numbers are accurate, but he wants to iron out any confusion right away.
"We're going to bring our financial group together with these farmers because I consider them my friends and never want to be misleading or trying to deceive. So I'd like to get that worked out," Haworth said.
If all is resolved, Haworth is confident that this proposal will receive approval next month.
He goes on to say if Vigo County schools lose the vote on May 3rd, schools will be looking at continued patchwork -- never truly solving the failing facility issue.