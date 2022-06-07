Local farmers are feeling the sting of increased production price

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A new survey shows that some farmers are growing worried about what's ahead. The fertilizer used on this farm is twice as expensive as the previous year.
This has local farmers concerned.
Farmer sentiment plummets as production costs skyrocket. That's what the Purdue and CME group ag economy barometer reports. Local farmers are echoing the same tune.
"When you look at the grain market side and we've seen an increase in price also maybe not as much as 2x but pretty close," says Ed Shew.
Shew is a farmer with E & M Farms in Clinton. He says among production price increases mother nature plays a part as well.
"The biggest concern at this point is whether it really constitutes 70-75% of our yield potential, so weather is going to play a large part into what our bottom line is going to be."
A professor at Purdue University says it doesn't seem like any change in prices will happen anytime soon.
"The ag economy barometer which is the main index here plummeted that means that essentially it fell from 121, a reading of 121 in April to a reading of 99 in May which means producers are not nearly as optimistic as they were this year," says Michael Langemeier professor at Purdue University.
Shew adds even though it's not looking too goo, he's still holding out hope that he'll break even at the end of the year.
"I started farming in the early 80s when everybody was going out of business and you know the interest rates were double digits up into the 14 - 15%. I think if I survived that then I'll be able to survive this too."
Local farmers are hoping the market price continues to stay up to help offset production costs.