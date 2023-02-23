Local farmer survives after getting stuck in a grain bin

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Farmers deal with several dangerous pieces of equipment every day. Grain bins are one of the biggest dangers they encounter. Within seconds, a person can sink into the grain and suffocate.
Nathan Stoelting was recently working on his family's farm in Clay County. He noticed there was a plug with one of the grain bins. After trying to break it loose, his leg got stuck and started pulling him under.
"That's when I kind of panicked. If I had stayed calm, I could have had eventually gotten that left leg out, but in the meantime, it just kept pulling my right leg under and once you it gets above your waist, you're pretty much helpless at that point, said Stoelting."
Stoelting says it eventually pulled him in above his waist. At that point, it started to plug up again... Which stopped pulling him under and ultimately saved his life.
After some time, his father found him.
"He'd seen I was stuck. His brother is the volunteer on the fire department. He called his brother and we weren't in an emergency. He shut down the auger down at that point. I wasn't going any further," said Stoelting.
When the Clay County Fire Department arrived, they couldn't get the rescue equipment through the top of the bin. That's when he called one of his friends for an extra hand.
"He was getting ready to head out on a job, he brought his bucket truck and that's what actually pulled me out. He lifted that bucket, it's got a harness on it. He lowered it down from the center of the bin, and he pulled me right out of there with his bucket truck," said Stoelting.
Stoelting says there are a few things a farmer should have before entering a grain bin.
"Should tie off, if you have the harnesses, we have them, we just don't always take them to put them on. The other thing we're trying to do is make sure going forward, is just make sure someone craws on top and watches over you," said Stoelting.
Stoelting says the best thing to do in these situations, is to stay calm. Moving forward, he says he will "be aware of his surroundings" when entering a grain bin.
"We kind of take short cuts at times, it's real easy, we've done it safely for a long time. Don't take anything for granted. Take your time, be smart," said Stoelting.