Local farmer survives after getting stuck in a grain bin

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Clinton, and
Terre Haute.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Saturday afternoon to a crest of 19.1 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 10.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 19.1 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY, MARCH
03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to Friday, March 03.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Thursday /8:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
7.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Saturday afternoon to a crest of 19.2 feet Tuesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local farmer survives after getting stuck in a grain bin

  • Updated
  • 0

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Farmers deal with several dangerous pieces of equipment every day. Grain bins are one of the biggest dangers they encounter. Within seconds, a person can sink into the grain and suffocate.

Grain Bin Safety: Local Farmer Shares His Story

Nathan Stoelting was recently working on his family's farm in Clay County. He noticed there was a plug with one of the grain bins. After trying to break it loose, his leg got stuck and started pulling him under.

"That's when I kind of panicked. If I had stayed calm, I could have had eventually gotten that left leg out, but in the meantime, it just kept pulling my right leg under and once you it gets above your waist, you're pretty much helpless at that point, said Stoelting." 

Stoelting says it eventually pulled him in above his waist. At that point, it started to plug up again... Which stopped pulling him under and ultimately saved his life.

After some time, his father found him.

"He'd seen I was stuck. His brother is the volunteer on the fire department. He called his brother and we weren't in an emergency. He shut down the auger down at that point. I wasn't going any further," said Stoelting.

When the Clay County Fire Department arrived, they couldn't get the rescue equipment through the top of the bin. That's when he called one of his friends for an extra hand.

"He was getting ready to head out on a job, he brought his bucket truck and that's what actually pulled me out. He lifted that bucket, it's got a harness on it. He lowered it down from the center of the bin, and he pulled me right out of there with his bucket truck," said Stoelting.

Stoelting says there are a few things a farmer should have before entering a grain bin.

"Should tie off, if you have the harnesses, we have them, we just don't always take them to put them on. The other thing we're trying to do is make sure going forward, is just make sure someone craws on top and watches over you," said Stoelting.

Stoelting says the best thing to do in these situations, is to stay calm. Moving forward, he says he will "be aware of his surroundings" when entering a grain bin.

"We kind of take short cuts at times, it's real easy, we've done it safely for a long time. Don't take anything for granted. Take your time, be smart," said Stoelting.

