Local farm honored at the Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) -- Area legislators announced the latest recipients of the Hoosier Homestead Award, which recognizes farms that have been owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more.
The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. The program, instituted in 1976, recognizes the impact these family farms have made to the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana. Within the past 45 years, more than 5,800 farms have received the honor.
Represented by State Sen. Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute) and State Rep. Beau Baird (R-Greencastle), the Fisher farm in Clay County was honored at the Statehouse with a Sesquicentennial Award.
“Our community is lucky to have farm families like the Fishers," Ford said. "Their commitment to agriculture throughout generations is not only an impressive milestone, but also a valuable asset to our state. I offer them my congratulations and thank them for their dedication."
"The family farms recognized with Hoosier Homestead awards are foundational to Indiana's identity," Baird said. "These Hoosiers represent a resiliency that's truly special. Their hard work and dedication should be an inspiration to us all."
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. The award distinctions are Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial – for 100, 150 and 200 years respectively.
Two Hoosier Homestead award ceremonies are held each year – one at the Statehouse in April and one at the State Fair in August. To learn more about the program or to apply for a Hoosier Homestead award, visit www.in.gov/isda/2337.htm.