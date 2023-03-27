Local farm families recognized with Hoosier Homestead Award

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Clinton, Terre Haute, Covington,
Montezuma, Mount Carmel, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site, and Lafayette.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers, along with several smaller tributaries. Moderate
flooding is occurring on a small portion of the East Fork White
River, and is expected to develop in the coming days on the lower
reaches of the White and Wabash Rivers. Water continues to rise in
many locations.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
currently. On the Wabash, near Lafayette. On the White, near
Spencer, and along the East Fork White, between Seymour and
Rivervale. Most smaller tributaries are past crest and falling.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, APRIL 03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday, April 03.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday /8:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 19.8
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Sunday /8:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 19.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3
feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday, April 03.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, APRIL 03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday, April 03.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 19.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 19.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday, April 03.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local farm families recognized with Hoosier Homestead Award

  • Updated
Hoosier Farm Family Award

INDIANAPOLIS — Local families are among the 56 honored with a Hoosier Homestead Award in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. Indiana farms may qualify for three honors: Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership and the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.

“It is a true honor to be in the historic Statehouse today celebrating your incredible family farming history,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Your commitment to Indiana and our agriculture history and future is renowned. It was awe-inspiring to celebrate this family achievement with you all today.”

Since the program's inception in 1976, over 6,000 families have received the Hoosier Homestead Award. Many past awardees can be identified by the sign proudly displayed in front of the family farm or field.

“Being a farmer myself I know how challenging it is to farm today in general, and to keep the same property in the family for decades on end, no less,” said Lamb. “This award being presented today to your farming families is proof of your dedication to agriculture, to our State and to feeding our world, so I thank you.”

Below is a list of the local Hoosier Homestead Award recipients honored during the spring 2023 ceremony:

  • Clay | Dierdorf |1889 | Centennial
  • Clay | Keith & Paula Jones | 1870 | Sesquicentennial
  • Clay | Wayne R. & Mary A. Jones | 1905 | Centennial
  • Clay | Zurcher | 1868 | Sesquicentennial
  • Greene | Hays | 1855 | Sesquicentennial
  • Martin | Brown | 1922 | Centennial
  • Owen | Watson | 1907 | Centennial
  • Putnam | Carter | 1862 | Sesquicentennial
  • Putnam | Risk | 1870 | Sesquicentennial

The 2023 Summer Hoosier Homestead Award Ceremony will take place on Aug. 16, 2023 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

