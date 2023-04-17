Local Family slowly starts to rebuild after tornado in Sullivan

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Having a strategic insurance plan can help families recover and rebuild their belongings after a natural disaster.
One family in Sullivan County lost their home from the storm. After assessing the damage, their first step was to call their local insurance agent so they could slowly start to rebuild everything they lost.
After riding out the tornado, Amy and Jeremy Murdock came out of the storm with nothing. Once the shock wore off, they called their insurance agency.
"To just get the claims process rolling and get us back to stabilization at that point," said Amy Murdock.
Friends, family, and work colleagues shortly came to the Murdock's aid. They all dug through the rubble and debris so they could find any belongings worth saving. Now, this is what's left of their demolished RV, barn, and home. They say being insured was crucial in figuring out how to move forward.
"We were in contact with them the first three days, probably 3 to 5 times a day, with different parts of the insurance, you know, your auto and your home, that's all separate," said Jeremy.
Because they were insured, the Murdocks say a weight was lifted off their backs.
"We really haven't had to think about it too much because they've taken care of it for us, so that's one last thing you need to take care of when all of your stuff is scattered from here to kingdom come," said Amy.
Now, the Murdocks are looking at the brighter side and slowly starting to rebuild their home right where it stood before.
"Insurance is expensive. I mean, when you need it, you need it. We're just so thankful and blessed that insurance, and especially our insurance, Farm Bureau, has just been fantastic," said Amy.