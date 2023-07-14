Local family says goodbye to a family car after recent severe weather

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Many families are still picking up the pieces after severe weather slammed the Valley late last month. Some not only faced damage to their homes, but also their cars.
Whether it's just small dents from hail or a shattered windshield. Wabash valley cars faced the Wrath of mother nature in recent storms. But, for the Payton family, there's not much hope of restoration.
"I think it's probably beyond repair. It's gonna be stripped of all its good parts and probably get sent to the junkyard," said Randy Payton.
Tina and Randy Payton have been the proud owners of this one of a kind 1969 Plymouth Satellite for 12 years. It was a family car..
"I did all kinds of work to it and got it running and driving," Randy Payton said.
and it held a lot of memories.
“..trips, and the drive-in theater, car shows, camping, we liked to drive our dogs around in it," said Tina Payton.
The Paytons live in Terre Haute, but store the car in Clinton. On the night of the late June storm, they drove over quickly to move it just in case. But, when they got there...
"Everything was a tree. You couldn't even see the carport and you couldn't even see the car. The entire third of this very large tree was down at an angle across the carport and the car. And pretty much just smashed it right in half," said the Paytons.
Because of the widespread damage, car custom shops all over the Wabash Valley are seeing an influx of business. Scott McDaniel owns Scott's Custom Colors. He says in his thirty plus years of business, he's ever seen anything quite like this.
"With the storm damage and the hail claims it has definitely boosted business quite a bit. We've probably seen, probably 50 storm damaged cars, and probably about the same with the hail as well," said McDaniel.
While some of the damage can be repaired, sadly, the Payton family will probably have to let the Plymouth go.
"Pretty sad really. It's just something - it's irreplaceable - it was part of the family. And not being able to have that to just jump into and go for rides and stuff is kinda devastating," said the Paytons.