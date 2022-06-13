 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Local family is calling for help after car accident puts young girl in critical condition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local family is asking for the community's help after a car crash put a 17-year-old girl in critical condition.

On Sunday, the Diehl family hosted a spaghetti dinner to help with medical and travel expenses for Chyanne Diehl.

Chyanne was critically injured after a car accident on May 21st of this year.

Her family tells News 10 she has a long road to recovery, with multiple surgeries in the next few months.

This dinner was to help pay for gas to commute to and from Indianapolis, and around-the-clock care.

They say anything helps.

"She's a beautiful young girl, she's only 17. She had two punctures in one lung, one puncture in the other. She's very lucky to be alive," Family friend Chris Grayless said.

If you were not able to attend the dinner, we have linked you to a way you can donate here.

