Local family is calling for help after car accident puts young girl in critical condition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local family is asking for the community's help after a car crash put a 17-year-old girl in critical condition.
On Sunday, the Diehl family hosted a spaghetti dinner to help with medical and travel expenses for Chyanne Diehl.
Chyanne was critically injured after a car accident on May 21st of this year.
Her family tells News 10 she has a long road to recovery, with multiple surgeries in the next few months.
This dinner was to help pay for gas to commute to and from Indianapolis, and around-the-clock care.
They say anything helps.
"She's a beautiful young girl, she's only 17. She had two punctures in one lung, one puncture in the other. She's very lucky to be alive," Family friend Chris Grayless said.
If you were not able to attend the dinner, we have linked you to a way you can donate here.