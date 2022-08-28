Local family holds benefit after relative is air-lifted to Indianapolis following serious crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friends and family are coming together to support a local woman on her road to recovery -- following a serious car crash in Terre Haute.
We first told you about this crash earlier this month.
The driver and passenger were both airlifted after crashing into a tree near Moyer Drive and Houseman Street. It happened on August 15th.
On Sunday, there was a benefit for Bianca Russell -- she's one of the women recovering from serious crash-related injuries.
The benefit was at Collett Park in Terre Haute. There was a 50/50 raffle, baked goods, a spaghetti meal, and t-shirts people could buy!
All of the proceeds go toward Russell's family during this hard time.
"Bianca has a long road ahead of her. She's got a lot of support. It's crazy. Bianca, she's going to need some rehabilitation. We're staying in hotels as a family. We're not working right now. You know, there are a lot of expenses that you don't really think about," Bianca's little sister Brandi Russell said.
If you missed the benefit, here's a GoFundMe you can donate to help the family.