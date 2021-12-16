Local families say new law requiring anti-drunk driving tech in cars will save lives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's new legislation that some think will save thousands of lives.

Starting in just a few years, cars will have to have anti-drunk-driving tech in the U.S.

The legislation is a win for families of victims of drunk drivers across the nation, but some local families say the victory is part of a never-ending battle.

"Every time I hear a story, especially local, it just rips my heart out. There's another child another loved one gone," David Vasquez knows that heartache all too well. He and his wife Dawn Vasquez spoke about their son to News 10.

"He was a super kid. I call him kid, but he was 23. 23 and 6 days old," Dawn Vasquez said.

David Shawn Vasquez died in 2020. His parents call him Shawn. They say a drunk driver hit him while he was on a construction site near Indianapolis.

"If you knew him, you really did like him, because he was just that kind of kid," Dawn Vasquez said.

Meanwhile, Georgia Hyer from Vigo County has a story of her own.

"Our family was asleep and a lady that was drinking and on drugs crashed into our house."

My 3-year-old went like 40 feet out the window. We found her outside like three minutes after everything happened."

Thankfully everyone survived, but the trauma continues.

They're shocking stories, but according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, they happen more than 9,000 times a year.

However, new legislation may fix that. President Biden recently signed into law a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. In it, there is a portion that requires impaired driving prevention

Technology for passenger vehicles

Pam Kelshaw from M.A.D.D (Mothers against Drunk Driving) says some manufactures already have concept cars in the works that would do it.

"If you're not drinking and driving, you don't have anything to worry about. This technology's not going to affect you," Kelshaw said.

Drunk driving by the numbers Adults drink and drive around 121 million times each year or 300,000 times each day.

In 2019, drunk driving killed 10,142 people. That is 29 people each day or one person every 50 minutes.

300,000 people are hurt by drunk drivers each year. Source: M.A.D.D.

According to some officials, you could see things like alcohol odor sensors, facial monitoring, and the use of Onstar to call if the car senses reckless driving. The Associated Press says you could see them hit the roads as early as 2026.

It's not a moment too soon for these families.

"10,000 lives a year. Our son could still be here. Other victims... Loved ones... Crashing into houses... You know all that stuff could just go away," David Vasquez said.

They know nothing will take away the pain they face every day. They just hope it'll change the future for others.

"It's a heartache every single day. To wake up and expect to see your son in his bed, and he's not there. To expect to someday have a grandchild.... that I'm not going to have," Dawn Vasquez said.