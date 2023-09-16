Local families get up close and personal with all kinds of trucks and tractors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization held a fundraising event that involves a unique activity.
The Susie's Place Child Advocacy Center hosted the 2nd Annual Touch a Truck event at the Mill in Terre Haute. Families could come out to get up close and personal with a wide variety of trucks and machinery. That included anything from firetrucks to tractors.
It's all in an effort educate kids on these vehicles they see everyday.
"We want the kids here in the community to not be scared of the police, not be scared of riding in an ambulance, so yeah, that's why we're doing it," said Jennifer Newman with Susie's Place.
Susie's Place will use this money to help fund resources aimed at helping kids who have suffered abuse or neglect.