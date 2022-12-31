Local families celebrated the new year before midnight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some families got to celebrate the new year way before midnight.
The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted their annual New Year's Noon Party. Families could visit the museum to ring in the new year earlier than most.
This is the first time this celebration has been in full force since the pandemic. Families could make new year's crowns, noise makers, and enjoy the balloon drop at noon.
Executive director of the Children’s Museum, Susan Turner, hopes that people make some memories today and for the rest of 2023.
"I hope people have such a great time today that they come back in January, February, March, and all throughout the year. We have tons of fun things planned this year to make sure that our littlest learners are having a good time," said Turner.
Officials wanted children to learn the New Year's tradition without having to stay up until midnight.