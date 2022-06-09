Local experts weigh in on Jan. 6 insurrection hearings

UNITED STATES (WTHI) - Tonight, we will learn more about the Capitol insurrection that happened on January 6 last year.
The house committee that investigated the attack is hosting a series of hearings.
The nine-member panel will walk the country through its 11-month investigation.
We spoke with an Indiana University professor about what this means in the context of the nation's history.
He says what the committee releases will be remembered for quite some time.
"I think that the commission would like to think that this would be incredibly consequential to the next period of American history and to Americans' understanding of what their democracy should look like and how it should operate," Raymond Haberski, a professor of history at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis said.
News 10 also spoke with Lee H. Hamilton, the former vice-chair of the 9/11 commission.
He says it is important for commissions like these to come to a unanimous decision.
He says whatever is discovered in the January 6 commission will have several long-term effects on the country.
"The commission is in a position to have a serious, worthy impact on this nation and how it's governed," Hamilton said.