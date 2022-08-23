Local event to support law enforcement and first responders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three groups are teaming together to support local law enforcement and first responders.
Project Never Broken, Peacemaker Project 703, and the Wounded Blue are hosting the second annual National Law Enforcement Summit.
This year's summit is in Terre Haute at the Convention Center.
Guest speakers will be there to help start hard conversations to start growth and healing. Speakers will range from professionals in important topics to people who have experienced their own tragedies in the field.
Events will be from October 11 to 15, 2022.
Registration is $295 per person, but scholarships are available. To apply, go here.