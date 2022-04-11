Local event organizers looking to change logo following concerns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The organizers of a local event are changing their logo after concerns it was offensive.
News 10 has told you about the Blues at the Crossroads Festival unveiling for this year.
Organizers talked about the acts and showed a logo. It was a crow playing a banjo.
Some people found the imagery insensitive to black people and history.
"We at Blues at the Crossroads are open to discussion about the representation of our imagery. The crow is an iconic bird that populates the downtown Terre Haute area every year. The art was not created with the intent to offend the black community, and we sincerely apologize to anyone who perceived it as offensive. We have heard your concerns and are working to create a new image for the festival going forward," Organizer Connie Wrin said.