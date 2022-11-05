Local event is kicking off National Adoption Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - November is National Adoption Month. It's a time to raise awareness for the need of adoptive families across the country.
Locally, events like the one at the Terre Haute Children's Museum highlighted foster families around the Wabash Valley.
On Saturday morning, the Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted local foster families to celebrate them for the commitment they have shown in their new roles.
More than 20 families enjoyed breakfast catered by IHOP and children were able to enjoy the museum and all of the fun activities. One local foster parent, Dawn Arnold, spoke on what the day looked like.
"So, we are just gathering a bunch of foster and adoptive families just to celebrate them and love on them," she said. "Remember the hard [things] that they are doing every day in care for really the hurting families and the biological families as well."
Arnold mentioned that the biggest impact for her and her husband, surprisingly, has not been just the kids.
It is helping the hurting, biological, families repair the relationships they once had.
Vigo County Circuit Court Judge, Sarah Mullican, spoke on the importance of this month not just in our community, but throughout the country.
"Well, it's huge," she said. "There are so many kids in foster care and, you know, in our country there are over 100,000 children who are looking for a permanent home."
She also expressed what an event like this means to her by saying, "For us, for my staff, and everybody involved it's just a heart-warming day where people can connect, the kids are connected to foster homes."
Arnold explained that if anyone is thinking about becoming foster parents there are many ways to get involved.
"It is the best experience we have ever had," she said. "My husband and I love every minute of it. Really, just finding community for yourself maybe through the DCS foster care system, through a local church, and there are some really supporting agencies that come alongside you and help to foster well."
If you are interested in learning more, the Basics of Foster Forum event will be held at the Maryland Community Church on November 29.