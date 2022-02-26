Local event aims to help those affected by suicide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Studies show thousands of people die from suicide each year.
It's important to know there are resources to turn to for help if you or someone you know is struggling with a mental illness.
Team of Mercy in Terre Haute is hosting an event called, Stand Against Suicide.
The goal is to bring awareness to the issue of suicide and let people know there are resources to turn to for help.
Team of Mercy tells News 10 in recent weeks; there have been several suicides in Vigo County.
"We do believe today that individuals that take their life are not in the right state of mind. They're suffering. Most individuals who die from suicide do not actually want to die; they just want their pain to stop," Executive Director Christina Crist said.
Crist tells News 10 it is our responsibility to be there for our community and let them know they are not alone.
"We are not trained clinicians, but we are responsible as humans to make sure we are helping our brothers and sisters with anything they need," Crist said.
The event is open to the public and doesn't require sign-ups. It will be on March 12 from 12 pm to 3 pm. It will be located at the Grace Community Church in 12 points.
Signs sharing positive messages and the suicide hotline number will be available for community members to hold up.
"This isn't just Team of Mercy's mission. This is our community's mission," says Crist.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-talk.