Local ER overwhelmed by non-emergent patients

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday and omicron surge has been hitting Knox County hard in recent weeks. This has put the community well into the red with the state. That has been hard on the county's hospital Good Samaritan Hospital.

On Friday there were 21 patients in the hospital with COVID-19. Six of those were in the ICU. With staff shortages, the Emergency room is already facing an uphill battle.

But another problem has come along with this recent surge. News 10 caught up with ER DR. Lance Payton. He is the medical director at the Good Samaritan's ER. Dr. Payton says they have been inundated with folks with non-emergency symptoms.

Payton says people are looking to get tested for COVID-19 at the ER. He says this is causing a lot of unneeded stress to the health system. It is also causing those folks who come in to be potentially exposed to the virus.

Dr. Payton explains, "The emergency room, especially right now, is not the place for your...you know if you have a cough, congestion, common cold symptoms, a little nausea and body aches. A lot of that you can do at home and we're not going to change what you can do at home."