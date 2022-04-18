Local environmental activist group hosts Earth Day march

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Earth Day is right around the corner, and one local organization is already preparing!
Earthlings -- a youth environmental activist group is leading the charge on an Earth Day March!
This is all in an effort to raise awareness of the effects of climate change, and promote the power of sustainability.
The march is set for Friday, April 22nd at 4 p.m.
Participants will meet at the Vigo County Library to march down to the courthouse, listen to a few speakers, and then march back.
Organizers say by doing the work now, it will help to create a better world in the future.
"The earth is dying because global warming and climate change are ruining it, and if we spread awareness -- we hope to spread awareness enough so people actually make actions toward saving it," organizer Ayush Bhattacharyya said.
Organizers say all you have to do is show up!
You are encouraged to bring a sign. You can make a sign at the library before the march as well!