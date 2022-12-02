 Skip to main content
Local economist weighs in on current state of interest rates, economy

US economy added a robust 263,000 jobs in November

Friday's closely watched jobs report is expected to show a slowdown in November, with just 200,000 positions added, according to economists polled by Refinitiv.

 Nam Y. Huh/AP

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A recent jobs report shows the United States gained about 60,000 more jobs than expected.

One local economist says this may mean inflation isn't slowing as quickly as experts had hoped.

Dr. D.J. Wasmer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College says there's good news and bad news.

The good news is the United States' inflation rates are better than some of Europe.

The bad news is interest rates will likely continue to rise for the foreseeable future.

Dr. Wasmer says economists agree that interest rates will continue to rise until about May of 2023.

Wasmer says this is because of worker shortages and supply chain issues, combined with increased consumer spending.

This has led to less supply and more demand.

He says the interest rate could peak at around 5%.

Wasmer says it's been difficult on people and businesses.

He's hopeful that better months lie ahead.

"It's been a perfect storm in terms of energy prices, supply chain issues, the pandemic and its aftereffects, and it's going to take a while for businesses to adapt and overcome, but I'm confident that they will," Wasmer said.

Wasmer says even though the federal reserve may continue raising interest rates, it may not be as much.

