Local economist talks GDP revision, says we're in a recession

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local economists say you may want to hear about this: There's been a GDP revision from last month.
Every month there's a revision in the United States' gross domestic product.
News 10 spoke to one local economist.
He says the latest revision shouldn't be taken lightly.
Dr. Robert Guell at Indiana State University says there's good and bad news to be shared.
He says the GDP is still down for the second-straight quarter.
This fits his textbook definition of a recession, but, he says it is down six-tenths of a percent as opposed to nine-tenths.
Guell says even though there's been a slight update, there's still an argument to be had over what classifies as a recession.
"The same debate from a month ago is the same debate today. In my mind, it's still a recession, but it's still a weird one," he said.
Guell says the reason it's a strange recession is because of the low unemployment rate.