Local doctor to serve prison time in out-of-state kickback case

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A local doctor will serve prison time in connection to a federal kickback and fraud case that happened while he practiced in Ohio.
This week, a federal judge sentenced Dr. Samir Wahib to four months in prison. He must surrender to custody before the afternoon of January 3, 2024. Upon release from imprisonment, Wahib will be on supervised release for three years.
Wahib and the other doctors in the case must pay restitution of $211,092 to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Medicare Program. In addition, the court set a fine of $55,000.
Federal prosecutors accuse Samir Wahib and two other Ohio doctors of conspiring in a kickback scheme involving STD testing through a federal program.
The original indictment, filed in January of 2021, charges Samir Wahib and Joni Canby with scheming to defraud Medicare and Medicaid, as well as obtain reimbursement for medically unnecessary testing from March 2014 through January 2017.
Wahib pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to solicit, receive, offer, and pay kickbacks in connection with a federal health care program; and four counts of offering of paying kickbacks in connection with a federal health care program.
Attorneys for Wahib asked for a sentence of no prison time. They said Wahib was the only OB/GYN providing services in Sullivan County and that the community would suffer harm if he were imprisoned. His attorneys also said he needed to care for an ill family member. In their request, the lawyers said Wahib is "incredibly remorseful for his conduct."
In a request for a statement, News 10 asked Sullivan County Community Hospital about OB/GYN care moving forward.
A spokesperson responded, "The sentencing hearing was held on 9/12/23 for Dr. Wahib’s guilty plea to charges which were financial in nature and not related to his practice at Sullivan County Community Hospital. The sentence was harsh and included 4 months of incarceration. Although not the outcome we were hoping for, SCCH remains committed to patient care. We will continue to see ob/gyn patients and provide the same level of excellent patient care that our patients expect."
Wahib must also report his conviction to the medical board in which he practices and comply with its restrictions. News 10 asked the Attorney General's office if there was any pending litigation against Wahib's medical license. As of publish time, a spokesperson said there was not.