Local doctor pleads guilty in federal kickback scheme case involving STD testing in Ohio

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A local doctor has pleaded guilty to a kickback scheme that occurred when he worked in Ohio a few years ago.
Federal prosecutors accuse Samir Wahib and two other Ohio doctors of conspiring in a kickback scheme involving STD testing through a federal program.
The original indictment, filed in January of 2021, charges Samir Wahib and Joni Canby with scheming to defraud Medicare and Medicaid, as well as obtain reimbursement for medically unnecessary testing from March 2014 through January 2017.
Michelle Kapon was also named in the indictment. She was charged separately for conspiring with Wahib and Canby to accept kickbacks from Wahib.
Wahib allegedly paid kickbacks to Canby and Kapon to induce them to order gonorrhea and chlamydia testing for their patients. The indictment alleged that Wahib paid Canby and Kapon per specimen that they sent to him for testing. Wahib would then submit claims for reimbursement through the Medicaid and Medicare programs.
Wahib pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to solicit, receive, offer, and pay kickbacks in connection with a federal health care program; and four counts of offering of paying kickbacks in connection with a federal health care program.
Wahib is now listed as an OBGYN at Sullivan County Community Hospital. News 10 asked CEO Michelle Franklin a series of questions about his employment, including when Wahib started and if the hospital was aware of the case at the time of his hiring. Franklin responded with a statement.
"Dr. Samir Wahib, the respected OB-GYN provider of our community hospital, did chose to plead guilty to a violation of the federal anti-kickback statute, for conduct related to financial matters alleged to have occurred between 2014 and 2016.We would like to emphasize that we sincerely believe that this alleged conduct does not represent who Dr. Samir Wahib is today, both as a health care provider and as a person. Since he has been a member of our care team, Dr. Wahib has only shown respect and empathy while delivering the excellent care he routinely provides to his patients, who could not be more satisfied with the OB-GYN services they receive from Dr. Wahib.
This alleged conduct never has had, and never will have, an impact on the quality of the care Dr. Wahib provides to his patients."