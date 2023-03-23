Local doctor has his hearing pushed to June

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local doctor now has a new hearing set in June.

The Indiana Medical Licensing Board was set to consider action Thursday against Bamidele Adeagbo. It was pushed.

He is an independent contractor who performs autopsies in vigo county.

We told you in December that Adeagbo pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

That charge was for driving while intoxicated.

After the plea, the Indiana attorney general filed an administrative complaint.

The AG says this is a violation of the Indiana Code for Standards of Practice. The office is asking for disciplinary sanctions.

According to Indiana law, those can include a letter of reprimand, probation, or even permanently revoking his license.