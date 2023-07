VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County deputy has officially left his position.

That's after he accidentally fired a gun at school, hitting a student. It happened at the South Vermillion High School last November.

Timothy Dispennett was placed on administrative leave immediately after the incident.

On Monday, News 10 learned Dispennett resigned as a sheriff's deputy.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's office says no criminal charges are pending against Dispennett.