Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County.
Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi.
It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes.
Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was driving a semi and was attempting to cross 41.
Police say he had to stop due to traffic.
That caused his trailer to block both northbound lanes.
A car driven by Craig Wissel, 68, of Vincennes crashed into the trailer.
Wissel and his wife, Jane Wissel, 68 died at the scene.
An investigation continues.