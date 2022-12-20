 Skip to main content
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights nighttime generic
By: Gordon Jackson

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County.

Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi.

It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes.

Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was driving a semi and was attempting to cross 41.

Police say he had to stop due to traffic.

That caused his trailer to block both northbound lanes.

A car driven by Craig Wissel, 68, of Vincennes crashed into the trailer.

Wissel and his wife, Jane Wissel, 68 died at the scene.

An investigation continues.

