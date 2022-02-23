Local county responds to an outbreak of syphilis

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health and the Daviess County Health Department are both responding to an outbreak of syphilis near Washington, Indiana.
Health officials say the outbreak originated in Evansville late last year.
Eleven counties in the southwestern portion of the state have reported at least 100 cases.
Daviess County Health Department is responding with free testing and treatment in the community from February 28th until March 4th.
The testing will be at the health department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.
On Wednesday, March 2nd, testing will go until 7 p.m.
The most common risk factors associated with this outbreak include the use of methamphetamine, injection drug use, using social media or the internet to meet sexual partners, recent incarceration and exchanging money or drugs for sex.