Local correctional officer facing sex crime charges out of Montana

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Robert Lee Morrissey Jr., 58 of Hymera is facing charges out of Montana 

Morrissey Jr. is employed by the Indiana Department of Corrections in Carlisle.

Morrissey Jr mugshot

Robert Lee Morrissey Jr. arrested 

Law enforcement in Sullivan County arrested him Wednesday. It came after Montana authorities alerted them that Morrissey Jr. was wanted on three counts of sexual assault.

The Laurel Police Department in Yellowstone County, Montana is leading the investigation.

He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Law enforcement transport him to Montana in the coming days.