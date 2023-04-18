Local computer science teacher Maria Sellers wins first-ever statewide award

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local teacher has won a statewide award for computer science education.
Maria Sellers is a computer science teacher at South Vermillion Middle School.
She won the first-ever Nextech computer science teacher of the year award in Indiana.
That award goes to a teacher who seeks out opportunities for more students to be involved in computer science in unique ways beyond the classroom.
Sellers says the award wouldn't be possible without her students.
"In my opinion, I'm not the star. It's my students that embrace computer science and go all out to become the stars, so by me providing the opportunity, we're definitely doing what we should be here," Sellers said.
Sellers will officially receive the award this weekend in Indianapolis.